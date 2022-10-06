Chennai

Police reshuffle | New Inspector General of Police (North Zone) named

N. Kannan has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), North Zone after being shifted from Armed Reserve Police.

The present incumbent IGP, North Zone P. C. Thenmozhi has been transferred and posted as IGP, Special Investigation Division, CB-CID.

A. Pradeep who serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), St. Thomas Mount has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu district. Meanwhile, Deepak Siwach has been posted as DCP, St. Thomas Mount after being shifted from the post of commandant, TN Special Police, V Battalion, Avadi.

Samay Singh Meena has been posted as DCP, Traffic, East of Greater Chennai City Police while the present incumbent of the said post D. Kumar has been transferred and posted as commandant, TN Special Police, Avadi.


