Police rescue Kenyan woman who was forced into prostitution

January 20, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Friday rescued a 30-year-old Kenyan woman, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by another Kenyan national. She was admitted to a non-governmental organisation-run hostel, and the police are in touch with the Kenyan High Commission in Delhi to facilitate her return.

Police sources said that on Friday morning, a patrol team spotted the woman, Caroline, roaming the streets outside the Koyambedu bus stand. After an inquiry, the personnel found that she had been abused and escaped from the house of another Kenyan in Kilpauk.

Caroline was invited to India on the promise of jobs by the suspect Kanatta, 32. She arrived here in August 2023 on a tourist visa. Kanatta sheltered her at her house on Thiyagappa Street in Kilpauk, where the former forced her into prostitution. Caroline managed to escape on Thursday night and reached the Koyambedu bus stand. The police registered a case against Kanatta and launched a search for her.

