Police rescue four minor girls

29 January 2022 21:21 IST

CHENNAI Four minor girls, who were brought to the city on the pretext of getting them a job in a hospital and a spa but later were forced into sex trade, were rescued.Four persons were in this regard.

The victims are aged between 17 and 14 they were rescued in Flower Bazaar police station limits on Thursday before they were taken to Bengaluru in a bus. The rescued girls have been admitted to a government home. District Child Welfare Committee North member Lalitha, who is an advocate, spoke to the victims through an interpreter.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case was booked against four persons, including senior citizens Chalema Kaitun and Anwar Hussain, Allavudin and Mainudeen under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

According to the CWC member, all these girls were from poor families. The eldest of them was married at the age of 15 and was abandoned by her husband after she had a child. Since she was struggling for livelihood, the senior citizens flew her to Bengaluru last December on the pretext of getting a job at a hospital. She was forced into prostitution in Bengaluru and later shifted to a house in Padur. The gang brought three other girls to the place on offering jobs in spas and forced them into prostitution earlier this month. The accused videographed the victims in a compromising position and blacked mailed them. They were physically tortured and drugged, the FIR said.

Sources said the families of the girls were paid ₹13,000 each by the traffickers.