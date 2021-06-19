Police rescue abducted youth from Chennai in Mamallapuram

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 22:34 IST

The police rescued a Chennai-based young man, who was abducted by a gang, from Mamallapuram on Saturday. Those who had abducted him, however, escaped.

According to the police, a relative of the victim Taslim Basha, of Choolaimedu, was in love with a youth Varun alias Vadivelu for four years. However, her family had objected to the relationship and fixed her marriage with a groom in Vellore. Following this, Varun and two of his friends abducted Basha on Friday evening in a SUV. They threatened his family members to hand over Varun’s girlfriend to them.

Acting on a complaint from Mr. Basha’s father Siraz, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal instructed that special teams be formed to trace the missing youth. On scrutiny of call records between Varun and Mr. Basha, the police traced their whereabouts, and early on Saturday, they secured the car near Mamallapuram. Varun and his friends escaped while Mr. Basha was rescued.

Advertising

Advertising