Police rescue abducted businessman near Thiruporur, arrest six persons

The accused posed as real estate brokers, abducted the businessman and collected the ransom from his wife

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 20:45 IST

The Kelambakkam police have arrested a gang of six men for kidnapping a real estate businessman and extorting ₹69 lakh from him. 

The police said the victim Mohanraj, 42, from Thiruporur has been working as a software engineer at a private firm in Sholinganallur. He was into real estate business along with his friends. Venkatesan, 40, of Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district, and Mamannan alias Suresh, 31, of Pudukottai introduced themselves as land brokers and approached Mohanraj. On October 7, Venkatesan invited Mohanraj to visit a land which was available near Guduvanchery. 

The police said a gang, including Venkatesan and Suresh, took him to an isolated place by car near Thaiyur, beat him up and demanded money. Later, the assailants made a ransom call to Mohanraj’s wife. They asked her to bring the cash kept for buying the land. Although she handed over the cash, Mohanraj was not released. Following a complaint from her, Kelambakkam police rescued Mohanraj who was stranded near Thiruporur. 

On investigation, the police arrested Venkatesan and four others. Suresh surrendered before a magistrate court.  The police seized ₹5 lakh in cash, a fake gun, a machete and two cars from the accused.

