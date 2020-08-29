Police rescue abducted boy within three hours

The Greater Chennai Police on Friday rescued a 16-year-old boy who was kidnapped by three persons near Tambaram and arrested the suspects.
Additional Commissioner of Police (South) R. Dhinakaran said: “Immediately after getting information, our personnel swung into action and rescued the boy within three hoursfrom the suspects who kidnapped him. Further investigation is on.”
The police said the boy’s father Thangaraj, 40, is a real estate businessman and the family runs an eatery. The family lives in Madhanapuram near Mudichur.
On Friday, when the boy was riding a two-wheeler to the eatery, three persons pushed him into an SUV and sped away. The suspects called Mr. Thangaraj and demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh. Mr. Thangaraj complained to Peerkankaranai police immediately. Special teams were formed. After scrutinising CCTV footage and analysing call records, the police traced the vehicle to Maraimalai Nagar.
Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted, “Congratulations Team South and DSP Vandalur for rescuing victim of kidnapping and securing accused in a hot chase.”
One of the three suspected kidnappers was working with the complainant and investigation was on, the police said.
The police gave the names of the arrested as V. Hariharan of Tirunelveli district, R. Vignesh of Ulundurpet and Sarathkumar.
The police seized a four-wheeler and a knife from them. Hariharan was working with the complainant, knew the family and he reportedly planned to kidnap the boy to make money.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath