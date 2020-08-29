Police rescue abducted boy within three hours

Three held based on CCTV footage

The Greater Chennai Police on Friday rescued a 16-year-old boy who was kidnapped by three persons near Tambaram and arrested the suspects.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) R. Dhinakaran said: “Immediately after getting information, our personnel swung into action and rescued the boy within three hoursfrom the suspects who kidnapped him. Further investigation is on.”

The police said the boy’s father Thangaraj, 40, is a real estate businessman and the family runs an eatery. The family lives in Madhanapuram near Mudichur.

On Friday, when the boy was riding a two-wheeler to the eatery, three persons pushed him into an SUV and sped away. The suspects called Mr. Thangaraj and demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh. Mr. Thangaraj complained to Peerkankaranai police immediately. Special teams were formed. After scrutinising CCTV footage and analysing call records, the police traced the vehicle to Maraimalai Nagar.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted, “Congratulations Team South and DSP Vandalur for rescuing victim of kidnapping and securing accused in a hot chase.”

One of the three suspected kidnappers was working with the complainant and investigation was on, the police said.

The police gave the names of the arrested as V. Hariharan of Tirunelveli district, R. Vignesh of Ulundurpet and Sarathkumar.

The police seized a four-wheeler and a knife from them. Hariharan was working with the complainant, knew the family and he reportedly planned to kidnap the boy to make money.