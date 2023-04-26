HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police reopen 2015 murder case, red-corner notice may be issued for the suspect

A 22-year-old woman, who was an intern with FCI, was murdered in a flat at Nammalwarpet near Ayanavaram; the accused is suspected to have fled the country and has remained untraced

April 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman

The Greater Chennai Police have reopened invesigation into the murder of a 22-year-old woman at Nammalwarpet near Ayanavaram that was reported in March 2015. Special teams were formed to trace the lone suspect who is believed to be abroad.

Nearly eight years after he went underground and being declared a proclaimed offender, Dinesh Kumar, suspected of murdering Aruna Srinivasan in March 2015, remains untraced.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha said: “We have certain clues. Based on those clues, we have formed special teams to trace the suspect and we are determined to crack the case.”

Aruna Srinivasan, 22, an intern with Food Corporation of India and a resident of Choolai, was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend Dinesh on the second floor of a flat following an altercation on March 9, 2015. The suspect is an engineering graduate and was an employee of a BPO in Ambattur.

Police sources said on the day of the crime, his family members had gone to a hospital where his father was admitted with a kidney ailment. Dinesh invited Aruna to his flat and she came by noon. The two were together until evening when she was murdered with a flower vase. The motive for murder is still not clear.

Dinesh covered her body in saris and bed spreads and brought it to the ground floor in the lift. A neighbor who saw Dinesh struggling to load it in his car, helped him, believing it was household goods inside the wrap.

However, he could not drive out of the compound as the street was crowded because of a temple festival. Dinesh left the car with the body and then left on a two-wheeler in panic. Two hours later, the security guard and residents checked the back seat of the car and were shocked to spot toes sticking out of the bundle. The Secretariat Colony Police recovered the body.

Dinesh, who took Aruna’s bike, parked it a few streets away from her house in Choolai and left after throwing her handbag containing jewellery and cash. He met his parents in the hospital before going underground. Since then, he has been reported to be absconding.

Police sources said later he was declared a proclaimed offender by a court. He is suspected to have fled the country. Police are in the process of issuing a red-corner notice for him.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.