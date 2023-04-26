Police reopen 2015 murder case, red-corner notice may be issued for the suspect

April 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have reopened invesigation into the murder of a 22-year-old woman at Nammalwarpet near Ayanavaram that was reported in March 2015. Special teams were formed to trace the lone suspect who is believed to be abroad.

Nearly eight years after he went underground and being declared a proclaimed offender, Dinesh Kumar, suspected of murdering Aruna Srinivasan in March 2015, remains untraced.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha said: “We have certain clues. Based on those clues, we have formed special teams to trace the suspect and we are determined to crack the case.”

Aruna Srinivasan, 22, an intern with Food Corporation of India and a resident of Choolai, was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend Dinesh on the second floor of a flat following an altercation on March 9, 2015. The suspect is an engineering graduate and was an employee of a BPO in Ambattur.

Police sources said on the day of the crime, his family members had gone to a hospital where his father was admitted with a kidney ailment. Dinesh invited Aruna to his flat and she came by noon. The two were together until evening when she was murdered with a flower vase. The motive for murder is still not clear.

Dinesh covered her body in saris and bed spreads and brought it to the ground floor in the lift. A neighbor who saw Dinesh struggling to load it in his car, helped him, believing it was household goods inside the wrap.

However, he could not drive out of the compound as the street was crowded because of a temple festival. Dinesh left the car with the body and then left on a two-wheeler in panic. Two hours later, the security guard and residents checked the back seat of the car and were shocked to spot toes sticking out of the bundle. The Secretariat Colony Police recovered the body.

Dinesh, who took Aruna’s bike, parked it a few streets away from her house in Choolai and left after throwing her handbag containing jewellery and cash. He met his parents in the hospital before going underground. Since then, he has been reported to be absconding.

Police sources said later he was declared a proclaimed offender by a court. He is suspected to have fled the country. Police are in the process of issuing a red-corner notice for him.