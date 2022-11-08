Police release illustrated book to raise awareness on cyber fraud

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal releasing the cyber crime awareness book at Vepery in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have come out with a booklet containing pictorial depictions of the current cyber frauds in a bid to create awareness among the public. The book called Muthuvum Muppathu Thirudargalum (Muthu and the 30 Thieves) was released in Tamil based on the similar book called Raju and the 40 Thieves, which was brought out by the Reserve Bank of India to prevent and contain the growing number of cyber crimes. City Police Shankar Jiwal said this book would be distributed to boys and girls clubs and resident welfare associations free of cost. The book will be updated online once every three months and readers can access it using a QR Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app