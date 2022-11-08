The police have come out with a booklet containing pictorial depictions of the current cyber frauds in a bid to create awareness among the public. The book called Muthuvum Muppathu Thirudargalum (Muthu and the 30 Thieves) was released in Tamil based on the similar book called Raju and the 40 Thieves, which was brought out by the Reserve Bank of India to prevent and contain the growing number of cyber crimes. City Police Shankar Jiwal said this book would be distributed to boys and girls clubs and resident welfare associations free of cost. The book will be updated online once every three months and readers can access it using a QR Code.
Police release illustrated book to raise awareness on cyber fraud
