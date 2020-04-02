Police release ‘gana’ video to raise awareness

The city police have released a video, with help from a few ‘gana’ songwriters, to spread awareness among residents about the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak and preventive measures to be taken to protect people from the pandemic.

The song is composed by ‘Gana’ Bala. The objective of making and releasing the video was to send the right message to people who live in the densely populated areas of north Chennai, in their own language, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthoppe, S. Rajesh Kannan said: “It is very difficult to keep people indoors during the lockdown and make them follow personal distancing. So we made a video song with help from a few ‘gana’ song composers,” he said.

The song opens with the lines, “Corona should be chased. All should be vigilant ... Spreading rumours on corona should be stopped.”

The lyrics further stress that everyone should abide by the orders promulgated by the government and should stay indoors.

The ‘gana’ also says that people should stay indoors until April 14. If people come out breaching the order, they will be bedridden, it warns. The video also carries visuals of police and medical professionals, making efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The police have circulated the video over social media and mobile messaging platforms, among residents, police personnel and residents’ welfare associations.