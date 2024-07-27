Police register cases following scuffle in Saidapet Court complex 

: Kotturpuram Police booked two cases following complaints from two groups that had fought inside the Saidapet Court complex on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, Gautham had lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar Police against six persons, following which they were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Gautham claimed that when he, accompanied by his lawyers, came to Saidapet court to oppose the bail plea filed by them, they were intimidated by a group of lawyers on the court premises.

Filing a counter complaint, J. William Shakespeare, president of the Law Association of Saidapet alleged that when he came out of the 17th Magistrate court with his colleagues, three men challenged him to appear against them in the criminal case. They assaulted and abused him and his colleagues, threatening to open fire using a gun.

However, a senior police officer said, “we received complaints from both sides for scuffle, abuse and intimidation. We have registered two cases.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.