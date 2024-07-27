ADVERTISEMENT

Police register cases following scuffle in Saidapet Court complex 

Published - July 27, 2024 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: Kotturpuram Police booked two cases following complaints from two groups that had fought inside the Saidapet Court complex on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, Gautham had lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar Police against six persons, following which they were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Gautham claimed that when he, accompanied by his lawyers, came to Saidapet court to oppose the bail plea filed by them, they were intimidated by a group of lawyers on the court premises.

Filing a counter complaint, J. William Shakespeare, president of the Law Association of Saidapet alleged that when he came out of the 17th Magistrate court with his colleagues, three men challenged him to appear against them in the criminal case. They assaulted and abused him and his colleagues, threatening to open fire using a gun. 

However, a senior police officer said, “we received complaints from both sides for scuffle, abuse and intimidation. We have registered two cases.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US