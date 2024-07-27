GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police register cases following scuffle in Saidapet Court complex 

Published - July 27, 2024 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: Kotturpuram Police booked two cases following complaints from two groups that had fought inside the Saidapet Court complex on Friday. 

According to police sources, Gautham had lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar Police against six persons, following which they were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Gautham claimed that when he, accompanied by his lawyers, came to Saidapet court to oppose the bail plea filed by them, they were intimidated by a group of lawyers on the court premises.

Filing a counter complaint, J. William Shakespeare, president of the Law Association of Saidapet alleged that when he came out of the 17th Magistrate court with his colleagues, three men challenged him to appear against them in the criminal case. They assaulted and abused him and his colleagues, threatening to open fire using a gun. 

However, a senior police officer said, “we received complaints from both sides for scuffle, abuse and intimidation. We have registered two cases.” 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.