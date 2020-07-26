Police register case against ABVP chief

The Adambakkam police have registered a case of harassment and nuisance against ABVP national president Subbiah Shanmugam, who works as an oncologist at a government hospital in Chennai.

The police have booked cases against Dr. Subbiah under three Sections of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, based on a complaint filed by a resident of Nanganallur.

According to the complaint lodged by Balaji Vijayaraghavan, a few months ago Dr. Subbiah approached his 62-year-old aunt in the same apartment building to use her parking space. “We agreed to rent it out and requested him to get into an agreement for the sake of accountability. However, he did not want to get into an agreement and then the problem started,” said Mr. Vijayaraghavan.

In June, Dr. Subbiah, who also lives in the same apartment building, went into quarantine.

Trouble started when used masks were found around the flat of the 62-year-old woman. “We started seeing disposed masks and food packets in front of my aunt’s house. Initially, we thought it was a prank by some children in the building,” he said. Mr. Vijayaraghavan has alleged that the CCTV footage However, on July 10 evening, he said his aunt’s neighbour installed a CCTV camera in front of their house. On July 11, when the neighbours checked the footage, they spotted showed Dr. Subbiah urinating in front of his aunt’s house and throwing garbage. “For three days we tracked the footage and noticed him throwing stuff consistently. Since he was under quarantine and speculations about the spread of COVID-19 in the building was rampant, I had to take some action. Considering the public health emergency of the residents in the apartment, especially my aunt, I lodged a complaint with Adambakkam police on July 11,” he said. Mr. Vijayaraghavan said he had sent emails to senior IAS and IPS officers after lodging a police complaint on July 11. But nothing happened, he said. On July 24, the Adambakkam police informed him that they had started investigation.

Meanwhile, Iniyan Robert, national convenor, NSUI, has urged the police to initiate criminal action against the doctor and demanded his resignation from the ABVP top post.

Nidhi Tripathi, ABVP national general secretary, alleged that the video was fake and it was part of a malicious propaganda launched by the NSUI. She claimed that Dr. Subbiah and his neighbour had a misunderstanding because of “lack of communication”. using a fake video. “There was indeed an issue about parking slots at the residential society between two families owing to lack of communication,” read the statement. "Two families have discussed this within their housing society and have already concluded that the harassment allegations were caused due to misunderstanding and untrue," the statement added.

Dr. Subbiah was unavailable for comment.