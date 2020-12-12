Police recover stolen cash

A security guard had kept ₹5 lakh for his wife’s medical expenses and it was stolen by a stranger

Thirumangalam police recovered the cash stolen from a security guard who was saving it to meet medical expenses of his ailing wife.

Police said the complainant Shafi Lal, 55, has been working as a security guard at an apartment in Anna Nagar West and was staying there with his wife who had a kidney problem. He had kept ₹5 lakh in a cloth bag to meet his wife’s medical expenses. On October 2, a person broke into his place of stay and stole ₹5 lakh cash and a gold ornament.

Mr. Lal lodged a complaint with Thirumangalam police. After investigation, police arrested Vicky alias Vignesh Kumar, 23, of GKM Colony, Kolathur, who had stolen the cash. The police recovered ₹4.70 lakh and the gold ornament from the suspect and handed it over to the complainant.