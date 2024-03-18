GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police recover 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver and cash lost by woman, return it to family

March 18, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have recovered 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver coins and ₹61,404 lost by a woman and the valuables were handed over to her family after recovery.

V.Sundaram, 68, of Thiruvalluvar Main Street, Adambakkam on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. on his two-wheeler, had coffee at Annapoorna Hotel near Kathipara junction in Guindy. When he came back to the vehicle, there was a woman’s handbag in the two-wheeler. Sundaram opened it and found that it contained gold jewellery, money, ATM card, ID card and driving licence. He immediately reported it to the Thomas Mount Police Station and the police personnel from the station reached the spot for conducting an enquiry.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madipakkam, Purushothaman analysed the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the scene and got the address of the woman who left the bag at the spot from an identity card. The woman who missed the bag was identified as Jhansi Rani, 54, of Vandikaran Street, Maduvinkarai, Guindy. Police said since she was ill, she left the bag on his vehicle. Her family also confirmed that the bag belonged to her.

The City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, handed over the bag containing jewellery to her family members and also praised Sundaram who honestly handed over the bag to the police.

0 / 0
