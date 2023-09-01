HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police record statement of actor Vijayalakshmi

September 01, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have recorded the statement of actor Vijayalakshmi who recently lodged a fresh complaint against Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman alleging that he had cheated her after having a relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi lodged a similar complaint against Mr. Seeman with the Ramapuram police in 2011. The police filed a first information report (FIR) crime no. 1007/ 2011 against Mr. Seeman under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 354 (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 376 (punishment for rape), 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further criminal proceeding was not initiated on the FIR after the complainant made a request. 

Ms. Vijayalakshmi has now filed a complaint against Mr. Seeman, following which the complaint was forwarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Koyambedu, G. Umayal. The DCP conducted an inquiry with Ms. Vijayalakshmi for six hours on Thursday. 

Sources said Ms. Vijayalakshmi gave her statement before a magistrate in Tiruvallur court on Friday. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. The police officers held further inquiry with her in Maduravoyal Police station. 

Related Topics

Chennai / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.