Police record statement of actor Vijayalakshmi

September 01, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have recorded the statement of actor Vijayalakshmi who recently lodged a fresh complaint against Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman alleging that he had cheated her after having a relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi lodged a similar complaint against Mr. Seeman with the Ramapuram police in 2011. The police filed a first information report (FIR) crime no. 1007/ 2011 against Mr. Seeman under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 354 (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 376 (punishment for rape), 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further criminal proceeding was not initiated on the FIR after the complainant made a request.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi has now filed a complaint against Mr. Seeman, following which the complaint was forwarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Koyambedu, G. Umayal. The DCP conducted an inquiry with Ms. Vijayalakshmi for six hours on Thursday.

Sources said Ms. Vijayalakshmi gave her statement before a magistrate in Tiruvallur court on Friday. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. The police officers held further inquiry with her in Maduravoyal Police station.