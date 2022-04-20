Police reach out to resident associations

Meetings held at 197 places across the city

Meetings held at 197 places across the city

CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have been holding meetings with residents welfare associations at several places in the city to foster goodwill among the public and the police. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked the police officers to hold discussions with representatives of the associations about crime prevention in their area.

Such meetings were held in 17 places in the northern zone with 579 people in attendance, 44 places in the western zone with with 1,040 in attendance, 23 places in the eastern zone with 537 in attendance, 55 places in southern zone with 1,680 people. In all, 3,836 people participated in meetings held at 139 places.

A senior police officer said: "In these meetings, as a part of crime prevention, the public were asked to install CCTV cameras in their respective areas and its uses were explained to the residents. They were urged to provide information on senior citizens living alone and locked houses to the nearby police station"

Further, the residents were advised to appoint security personnel wherever required. They were asked not to park their vehicles blocking roads and not to cause unnecessary traffic jams. They were advised against letting anyone inside their home unnecessarily.

The public were asked to report on suspicious persons and were informed to give information regarding criminal activities to the police. The officers provided them with their phone numbers. Members of various associations agreed to follow the instructions of the police and asked the police to increase patrolling in their neighbourhood. Similar meetings will be conducted frequently and awareness created among the residents, said the police officer.