Police raid Uthandi resort to disperse ‘rave party’

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 00:02 IST

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 00:02 IST

The police raided a resort near Uthandi on East Coast on Saturday night after receiving a tip off that a rave party was on there.

The police team found more than 500 youth participating in the party and several liquor bottles at the venue.

Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi rushed to the spot and warned the youth before asking them to disperse immediately. Later, the police filed a case against the resort owner for organising the party.