Police raid massage centre in Besant Nagar, rescue three women

November 24, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anti Vice Squad (AVS) of the city police arrested two persons, including a 29-year-old for running a prostitution racket at a massage centre in Besant Nagar on Thursday.

The squad rescued three women from the massage centre and have admitted them in a hostel. The squad received a tip-off about the massage centre on 5th Avenue of Besant Nagar being involved in bringing women from other States by promising them jobs and forcing them into prostitution. The police team raided the premises and arrested two owners of the place — J. Nisha of Adyar and A. Ajay of Kozhikode from Kerala. The two accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

