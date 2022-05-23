Police raid event in Anna Nagar, seize more than 400 litres of liquor

The event was held at a mall in the locality

Based on a tip-off about an unauthorised party in which liquor was being served to guests, the police raided a private mall in Anna Nagar on Sunday and seized over 400 litres of liquor.

In the raid organised by the police officials of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Anna Nagar, a total of 844 liquor bottles were seized and cases filed against four persons who organised the party. A senior police official said the tip off was received about a gala party called ‘Great Indian Gathering’ in which liquor was being served, and persons below the age of 21 were being invited to the event.

The party, held on the top floor of the mall, was raided by the police team, comprising Anna Nagar PEW and personnell from the Thirumangalam station. The teams found that more than 90 persons attending the event to be under the age of 21.

The police also found that the liquor was from a bar in the mall but was being kept to serve those partying. On verification it was found that the bar had no licence to serve liquor. After filing a case for organising the party without permission, the police seized the liquor bottles containing more than 400 l from the unauthorised bar.

A case has been registered in PEW West and investigation was on, the police said.