Police raid club, arrest 67 for indulging in gambling

A special team of the city police raided a private club functioning in a building on Greams Road, Thousand Lights, and arrested 67 persons for allegedly indulging in gambling.

Following instructions from City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, the special team has been conducting raids in clubs to prevent gambling.

In pursuance of that, a special team under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, swooped on the private club and nabbed persons who indulged in gambling.

Gambling is illegal as per provisions of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.

The arrested persons were released immediately since it is a bailable offence.

The police also seized ₹3.53 lakh and playing cards from them.

However, the owner of the club was arrested and remanded.

He was arrested on charges of failing to renew the licence of the club and other offences.