Police raid club, arrest 67 for indulging in gambling

A special team of the city police raided a private club functioning in a building on Greams Road, Thousand Lights, and arrested 67 persons for allegedly indulging in gambling.
Following instructions from City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, the special team has been conducting raids in clubs to prevent gambling.
In pursuance of that, a special team under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, swooped on the private club and nabbed persons who indulged in gambling.
Gambling is illegal as per provisions of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.
The arrested persons were released immediately since it is a bailable offence.
The police also seized ₹3.53 lakh and playing cards from them.
However, the owner of the club was arrested and remanded.
He was arrested on charges of failing to renew the licence of the club and other offences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor