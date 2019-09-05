Police quarters swamped by cesspool

Every morning, a team of constables, in plainclothes, goes for a walk around the five-acre police quarters on Langs Road Garden in Pudupet. It’s not part of their patrolling or exercise routine; they walk to check for leakage in water and sewage pipelines.

The policemen have been trying to find a permanent solution to the problem for the last five years in vain. The residents shell out money to clear the sewers from time to time, but the leak recurs within a couple of days.

Repeated requests by the residents to the senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, which constructed and maintains the facility, have gone unheard. “We have been highlighting the issue at every monthly grievance meeting of police families, and the the grievance officer will assure us to attend to the problem, but no action has been taken in more than five years. There is a complete breakdown of maintenance of the quarters as the Police Department has not appointed any staff for the job,” says one of the residents.

‘No maintenance staff’

The police quarters has a total of 640 houses, and was built between 2002 and 2005 by the then AIADMK government at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. Of the 640 houses, more than 400 houses are now occupied by the Armed Reserve police personnel and their families.

As per the existing system of maintenance of police quarters in the city, which has been in practice since the British times, a ‘Line Orderly’ comprising a sub-inspector, a head constable and three constables are in charge of maintenance. It is also responsibility of the ‘line orderlies’ to take up the grievances of the families residing in the quarters to the respective Police Welfare Officer at the monthly meeting. However, the police quarters in Pudupet do not have line orderlies since 2014.

“Steps will be taken to address the problem soon,” police sources said.