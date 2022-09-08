Police protection sought for O. Panneerselvam for visiting AIADMK headquarters

No legal bar for the [deposed] coordinator to function from party headquarters: J.C.D. Prabakar

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 23:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

J.C.D. Prabakar, former MLA, on Thursday submitted a representation to the police to provide necessary protection to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to visit the AIADMK party headquarters.

In his representation to the Royapettah inspector of police, Mr. Prabakar submitted that a Division Bench of the Madras High Court had not held that the dual AIADMK posts of coordinator and co-coordinator had lapsed due to non-ratification by the party general council. Therefore, he contended, there is no legal bar for the [deposed] coordinator Panneerselvam to visit the party headquarters and function from there.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to him, in the coming days, a large number of party workers will turn up to welcome Mr. Paneerselvam if he visits the party headquarters. Anti-social elements may utilise this occasion to incite violence, he alleged and sought police protection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app