Police protection sought for O. Panneerselvam for visiting AIADMK headquarters

No legal bar for the [deposed] coordinator to function from party headquarters: J.C.D. Prabakar

J.C.D. Prabakar, former MLA, on Thursday submitted a representation to the police to provide necessary protection to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to visit the AIADMK party headquarters.

In his representation to the Royapettah inspector of police, Mr. Prabakar submitted that a Division Bench of the Madras High Court had not held that the dual AIADMK posts of coordinator and co-coordinator had lapsed due to non-ratification by the party general council. Therefore, he contended, there is no legal bar for the [deposed] coordinator Panneerselvam to visit the party headquarters and function from there.

According to him, in the coming days, a large number of party workers will turn up to welcome Mr. Paneerselvam if he visits the party headquarters. Anti-social elements may utilise this occasion to incite violence, he alleged and sought police protection.