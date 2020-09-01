Police probe suspicious death of boy in Chennai

The Thirunindravur Police are probing into an incident of a woman keeping the decomposed body of her son for three days at her house.
Police said the woman Saraswathi, 35 is a homeopathic practitioner and separated from her husband who is also a homeopathic practitioner in Bengaluru.
She was living with her seven-year-old son who was studying class 3, in Thirunindravur. The mother and son were surviving from the rental income received from a medical shop on their premises. She had an irregular income from her practice as well, said police. After the lockdown, the medical shop was closed and it moved to another place. The woman and her son were living alone.
On Monday morning, the woman called the police control room and said that she and her son were starving as she had no income during the lockdown. Then she hung up. Police later traced her home. Meanwhile, neighbours also alerted the police about bad odour emanating from the house.
Police found the windows and door of the house bolted inside. The woman opened the door when the police knocked. Police recovered the body of the boy and found that the woman appeared unaware about disposing of her son’s body. She had been sitting with it for three days, police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had been ill for quite sometime. The woman also seemed to be depressed, the police said.
The body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on to find out why the boy died.
