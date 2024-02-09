ADVERTISEMENT

Police probe shooting from firing range at advocate’s house  

February 09, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram City Police launched a probe into the firing of bullets from the Airforce Training Centre towards the house of an advocate and two other places. 

On Tuesday, personnel in Tambaram police station received information about the damage caused to a mirror hung in the front of a house belonging to Thiyagarajan, an advocate, located on Meenambal Street. The damage was caused by bullets fired from a rifle. The Tambaram Police, accompanied by forensic science department staff, reached the spot. On investigation, they recovered a bullet and suspected that it could have been fired from either a AK 47 or a self loading rifle from a long distance. Five bullets and three more were recovered from the nearby vicinity in the next two days. Tambaram Police registered a case and began investigation. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pavan Kumar Reddy visited the scene of occurrence and Tambaram Airforce Training Centre. Further investigation revealed that the bullets were fired from weapons used by airmen while undertaking shooting training on their premises. Police said no one was injured or no other untoward incident was reported. The mirror and a car parked on Kinatru Street. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US