Police probe on into sexual abuse of boys at home

The All Women Police, Tambaram, has filed a first information report (FIR) and taken up the investigation into complaints of sexual abuse and physical torture of minor boys who were inmates of an unauthorised home run by two administrators of an ashram in Nedunkundram.

Following a complaint from L.Sasikumar, an advocate and devotee, the police raided the premises of Sri Sathananth Swami Ashram, Sadhanthapuram, Nedunkundram on Sunday morning. They found that there were nine boys aged 13 to 16 years lodged in the home. It was under the administration of Anand, 55 and his friend Sampath, 56.

Children complain

Anand brought the children from Arakonam and Tiruttani to the facility. They were admitted to local schools near the home. One of children complained of sexual abuse to Mr. Sasikumar, who frequently visited the ashram. He, in turn, complained to the police.

Police said a few of the children staying in the orphanage were allegedly sexually abused by both Anand and Sampath. The case was booked under section 7(Sexual Assault) and 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police said the process is on to arrest the duo and further investigation is on.

The children were shifted to other homes.