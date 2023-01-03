Police praised for ensuring incident-free New Year celebrations

January 03, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Organisers of New Year parties in clubs have thanked the police for ensuring that the celebrations this year were peaceful and incident free.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had made unprecedented bandobust arrangements beginning a week ahead of New Year’s eve, tightening vigil by deploying more personnel at night and intensified vehicle checks.

“The New Year celebrations went by without hassle and was a smooth one for party revellers. Sincere thanks to the police teams’ efforts. A good start to the year keeping in mind the safety interests of the citizens,” said M.A.M.R. Muthiah, member, Committee of Management, Madras Race Club.

“The police force has made exemplary arrangements. That each and every one of our 600-odd members, guests and staff happily ushered in the New Year and returned home safely without any hitches is a testament to the outstanding work of the police. Providing safe passage and ensuring trouble-free right of way were hallmarks,” said Ishwar Achanta, honorary secretary, Madras Gymkhana Club.

Mr. Jiwal said this was possible due to the cooperation of residents, “who showed a positive attitude and celebrated the New Year in a decent and incident-free way, living true to Singara Chennai.”