Police personnel with 25 years service, felicitated at Avadi Police Commissionerate

A total of 201 police personnel were felicitated at the event

March 14, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Police personnel who completed 25 years of service were felicitated at the Avadi Police Commissionerate on Monday.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, presented certificates along with cash awards of ₹2,000 to 201 police personnel. He said the selfless and distinguished service of the police personnel would not go unnoticed.

Vijayakumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, B. Umayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters & Adminstration of the Avadi Police Commissionerate, police officers and other police personnel were also present at the event.

