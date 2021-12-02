Chennai

Police personnel to get bigger houses

The State Government has accepted a request of Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu to enhance the plinth area (floor space index) of police quarters. The move follows a recent announcement made by Chief Minister M.K Stalin in the Assembly. Accordingly, the size of the police quarters would be increased from 650 sq.ft to 750 sq.ft which is an increase of 15.38% for Police Constables/Head Constables.

The plinth area of quarters for Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police has been increased by 17.40%, 18.62% and 17.83% respectively, a Government Order said.


