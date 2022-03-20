Police personnel, residents and Corporation workers clean Vellore fort

Volunteers at the mass cleaning drive inside the Vellore fort on Saturday | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

March 20, 2022 17:26 IST

Over 750 volunteers took part in the mass cleaning drive on Saturday

More than 750 volunteers, including 600 police personnel along with workers of the Vellore Corporation undertook a mass cleaning drive in the fort here on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior police officers, DIG Z. Annie Vijaya and SP S. Rajesh Kannan, Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, led the special cleaning drive, which commenced at 6 a.m., in the fort and covered key spots like the wide parapet wall, Tipu mahal and colonial buildings in its vast 135 acre premises.

Advertising

Advertising

“Due to the recent elections, mass cleaning work in the fort by the special team, formed for this purpose, got delayed. I hope the cleaning drive, in a year, will turn the fort into the most attractive tourist spot in the district,” said Mr. Kumaravel Pandian.

Volunteers included women constables, armed reserve policemen, workers and staff from the Corporation and residents in the neighbourhood, especially around the fort complex. The newly elected Mayor, A. Sujatha, and senior Corporation officials— P. Ashok Kumar, Corporation Commissioner, T. Manivannan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)— cleaned a portion of the parapet wall of the fort.

Built in 1566 AD by the Nayak brothers, Chinna Bommi Reddy and Thimma Reddy Nayak, the 16th century granite fort was the most visited tourist spot in the district prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fort has mahals for Tipu Sultan and his father, Hyder Ali, with around 200 rooms each, 58 dilapidated colonial buildings, a 19th century church, an ASI-protected mosque and a temple. The mass cleaning drive is also an effort to bring back tourists.