ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel meet with migrant workers in the city to assure their safety

March 04, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau

Police personnel meeting migrant workers to dispel misinformation in Chintadripet in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The police personnel of the Greater Chennai City Police visited the locations with migrant workers and assured that they would be provided adequate protection.

As per instructions of the City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Assistant Commissioners and inspectors of police visited the locations and dispelled the rumours that migrant workers from other States are being attacked in the State.

A senior police officer said, “We went there as part of a confidence building measure and made them feel safe. We also asked them whether they have any grievances and advised them not to believe any rumours. We told them that the city is very safe and a good environment for them to work in.“

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US