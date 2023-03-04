Police personnel meet with migrant workers in the city to assure their safety

March 04, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police personnel of the Greater Chennai City Police visited the locations with migrant workers and assured that they would be provided adequate protection.

As per instructions of the City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Assistant Commissioners and inspectors of police visited the locations and dispelled the rumours that migrant workers from other States are being attacked in the State.

A senior police officer said, “We went there as part of a confidence building measure and made them feel safe. We also asked them whether they have any grievances and advised them not to believe any rumours. We told them that the city is very safe and a good environment for them to work in.“