Police personnel learn stretches to drive the stress away

At Anna Arch on Poonamalle High Road. Photo: Ragu R

05 June 2021 10:55 IST

A physio conducts these sessions

It is 6.30 a.m., and a small group of police personnel has assembled behind Anna Arch, off Poonamallee High Road. It is not the routine roll call that sets the day in motion. These police personnel are going through stress-busting physiotherapy exercises under the watchful eye of a trained professional.

Dr. S Kannagalakshmi, a physiotherapist with a clinic at NSK Nagar in Choolaimedu has been offering these free classes to them since May 10 when lockdown restrictions came into force.

“The doctor came up with the idea and we supported it. Such exercises can be done at home. We also formed a separate WhatsApp group to interact with the doctor,” says 58-year-old, S. Palani, Inspector, Aminjikarai police station (traffic wing).

Advertising

Advertising

By going through the exercise regimen, these police personnel are also learning what to do before a person in physical distress is shifted to an ambulance. The regimen even includes what has to be done to increase the person’s oxygen saturation level.

On an average, 20 police personnel including women constables and home guards participate in the hour-long exercise.

Kannagalakshmi has been conducting similar fitness programmes for the police personnel at Koyambedu and Thirumangalam police stations.

“I started this initiative mainly for frontline workers including conservancy staff to help them beat stress at work. More than 150 civic and health staff in Zone - 11 (Valasaravakkam) were trained in these exercises during the lockdown,” says Dr. Kanagalakshmi.

Earlier, the police personnel would have a common drill and a roll call at the Police Commissionerate Office or at the Raja Rathinam Stadium in Egmore before starting the day’s work around 7 a.m. However, due to pandemic, which necessitates social distancing, such a large police gathering in a common spot is being avoided since last year. So, police personnel are left to do their own exercises. Initially, many police personnel went for walks in their respective neighbourhoods. However, with the stricter enforcement of lockdown restrictions, they has to cut even this walking exercise out of their routine.