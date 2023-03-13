Police personnel go to wrong house for inquiry, attacked in K.K. Nagar

March 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

A woman police inspector and a constable were allegedly beaten up when they went to a wrong address for inquiry in K.K. Nagar on Sunday night. There was was no power at time in the locality.

The police said the crime investigation wing of Virugambakkam station is investigating the burglary of gold jewellery and other valuables worth ₹1.5 crore from the house belonging to the owner of a popular colour lab in Saligramam.

The police were conducting interrogation with suspects and were planning to interrogate a former employee of the lab. Crime inspector Sumathi accompanied by constable Tamil Ilakkiya went in search of the house located in K.K. Nagar.

As there was no power at that time, the two policewomen entered a neighbour’s house by mistake. The residents attacked the police inspector and the constable. However, the policewomen managed to overpower the two who attacked them. Later, K.K. Nagar police reached the spot and took the attackers to the police station for questioning.