Police personnel given oximeters

14,972 pulse oximeters have been acquired by Greater Chennai Police

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal handing over pulse oximeter to the family of a police personnel in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated a programme to distribute pulse oximeters among police personnel.

Following the spread of COVID-19, efforts were on to protect the health of police personnel in the city. Accordingly, 14,972 oximeters were procured at the cost of ₹1 crore for police personnel and their families. On Friday, Mr. Jiwal distributed them among 150 police personnel in the 30-60 age group.