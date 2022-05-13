Police personnel given oximeters
14,972 pulse oximeters have been acquired by Greater Chennai Police
Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated a programme to distribute pulse oximeters among police personnel.
Following the spread of COVID-19, efforts were on to protect the health of police personnel in the city. Accordingly, 14,972 oximeters were procured at the cost of ₹1 crore for police personnel and their families. On Friday, Mr. Jiwal distributed them among 150 police personnel in the 30-60 age group.
