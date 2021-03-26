Police personnel get COVID-19 vaccine

Taking precautions: Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visiting the vaccination camp held in Egmore on Thursday.

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 01:21 IST

Personnel asked to take the jab ahead of poll duty

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday asked police personnel to get vaccinated without any hesitation as they will be deployed for poll duty soon.

The police organised special camps for personnel at the City Police Hospital, Egmore, and the Armed Reserve Police Unit, St. Thomas Mount. So far, only 4,000 of the 23,000 personnel in the police have been administered vaccination against COVID-19. Inaugurating a special camp at Egmore, Mr. Aggarwal highlighted the importance of vaccination and explained the facility available for police personnel, who are frontline workers.

He and other senior police officers got jabs a few days ago. He asked other personnel to follow suit. He said since the number of COVID-19 cases had been increasing recently, the police personnel should come forward to get vaccinated for their safety and those of their families.

Advertising

Advertising