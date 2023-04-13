HamberMenu
Police permits RSS to hold marches at 45 places across T.N. on April 16

Decision comes after the Supreme Court dismissed appeals filed by the T.N. govt.

April 13, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
RSS members taking out a march in Perambalur. File

Following the Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu police has granted permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct marches at 45 places across the State on April 16. 

The decision comes two days after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government against Madras High Court orders allowing the rallies. 

A senior officer of the State police said, “We have granted permission to them as per the order of the Supreme Court with relevant terms and conditions. We will ensure necessary police bandobust.” 

The RSS said the organisation had been conducting route marches ever since its formation in 1925 every year during Vijayadasami day throughout the country. It had been a routine practice in all States to give permissions for the march except Tamil Nadu. The government, whether the DMK or the AIADMK, always refused permission for conducting the marches. In 2020 and 2021, they were not held due to COVID-19.

The outfit approached DGP C. Sylendra Babu along with copy of the Supreme Court and sought permission for the march. 

R.Vanniyarajan, president of RSS, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, said the DGP granted permission to conduct marches in 45 places and asked the district cadres to approach the District Superintendent of Police and work out route and other formalities for conducting the march on April 16. 

