Police organise Pongal celebrations in city

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other police officers on Friday celebrated a samathuva Pongal, with people from all walks of life in Namasivayapuram, Choolaimedu.
Mr. Aggarwal began the celebrations by dropping jaggery and rice in a boiling pongal pot, surrounded by officers and transpersons. Folk dances and traditional martial arts were performed on the occasion.
Pongal celebrations were held at the Rajarathinam Stadium, where constables recently joined the Armed Reserve Unit. In the Washermenpet police district, Mr. Aggarwal and other officers participated in a programme conducted by the police, with members of boys’ and girls’ clubs in north Chennai.
On Thursday, the Adyar district police held Pongal celebrations with residents of Kannagi Nagar, drawing crowds. Mr. Aggarwal and other officers participated in a tug-of-war competition. Children from the boys’ and girls’ clubs took part in various competitions.
