Police organise job mela for wards of personnel in private sector

The State Police have launched a job mela to facilitate the wards of police personnel in getting employment in the private sector.

Over 400 companies have been roped in with the support of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to select and recruit aspirants from the list of 7,000 candidates enrolled for the fair.

DGP C.Sylendra Babu inaugurated the fair at Gurunanak College in Velachery on Wednesday, in the presence of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and the office bearers of CII and FICCI. The two-day programme will be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in Chennai, Vellore, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore.

After inaugurating the job fair, Mr. Sylendra Babu said, “It is being organised on a large scale and in a meaningful way. Tamil Nadu Police has 1,33,000 personnel. Police jobs are strenuous and stressful. Therefore police personnel may not be able to take care of their families like others. However, the children of police personnel excel in academic performance. In fact, we have a scheme for promoting such talent and giving cash incentives to the toppers in schools. However there is a lack of guidance in getting jobs. Therefore we are organising the job fair to support them.”

Mr. Jiwal said, “We have brought the best companies from the city and are trying to give maximum jobs to the aspirants matching their talents. After screening the candidates and interviewing them, the offers are being given on the spot. Similar programmes will be conducted in future to provide more opportunities.”

“This is an exclusive initiative by the State police department to support the wards of the police personnel and the ministerial staff in getting employment in the private sector. We have shortlisted close to 7,000 candidates — all wards of police personnel. We have collected information such as biodata and have circulated it to the companies. Now the companies have come forward to conduct an interview with them” said Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Welfare.