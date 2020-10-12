Police operation on in Chennai to resolve cases of missing two-wheelers

Special teams formed to return stolen vehicles to owners

The Chennai City Police have launched an operation to resolve all pending cases of missing two-wheelers.

The personnel fanned across the city to check for abandoned vehicles on roadsides and in parking lots such as bus depots and railway stations. On the orders of City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioners have been asked to expedite the investigation on complaints related to missing/stolen vehicles and trace them.

In the T. Nagar police district, over 200 vehicles were reported as missing this year and cases were booked on complaints received from the original owners. Four special teams were constituted under sub-inspectors to trace the vehicles.

Special instructions have been given to talk to complainants to ascertain whether the vehicle was really stolen or if there were other issues.

They were also asked to check if any CCTV camera footage was available at the place the vehicle was stolen from. A police officer said, “Our special teams fanned out to various places such as CMBT, parking lots in Metro stations, Tambaram railway stations and other residential areas. We have collected details of abandoned/ unclaimed vehicles numbering over 250 from 10 places across the city. We checked those details with the data on stolen vehicles available on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & System(CCTNS) portal. Over 70 match alerts have been generated and we informed the police stations concerned.”

Of 70 vehicles, 20 were matched using details provided by the complainants in Mambalam, K.K. Nagar, Poonamallee, Guindy and other police stations. They will be returned to the original owner after routine investigation, the officer said.