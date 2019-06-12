Police on the lookout for serial rapist

The police are on the lookout for a suspect for murder of a person, mutilation and rape of another person.

The Madhavaram police were looking for Aslam Basha, 45, and found him under a bridge in Retteri. A medical examination revealed that his genitals had been mutilated. He said the injury was self-inflicted. He died after a week but his wife raised suspicions.

The police came across a 30-yead-old person from Koodankulam with similar injuries. “The suspect would get them drunk and then repeatedly rape them over several days. He would then leave after mutilating their genitals,” the police said. Releasing footage and a photo of the suspect, the police asked the public to contact them at 9444020007 or 100 if they had any information.