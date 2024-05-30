Police on lookout for youth who murdered man in Koyambedu

The Koyambedu police are searching for a youth for murdering a 42-year-old man in Koyambedu.

The police said M. Arumugam, operates a tiffin shop in Koyambedu market. On Wednesday night, he was sleeping outside the shop. S. Sakthi of Nerkundram, who was inebriated, woke up Arumugam believing him to be his friend. Arumugam abused Sakthi, who hit him on head with a beer bottle. Arumugam was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, and died on Thursday morning. The Koyambedu police are searching for Sakthi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.