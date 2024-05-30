ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for youth who murdered man in Koyambedu

Published - May 30, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police are searching for a youth for murdering a 42-year-old man in Koyambedu. 

The police said M. Arumugam, operates a tiffin shop in Koyambedu market. On Wednesday night, he was sleeping outside the shop. S. Sakthi of Nerkundram, who was inebriated, woke up Arumugam believing him to be his friend. Arumugam abused Sakthi, who hit him on head with a beer bottle. Arumugam was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, and died on Thursday morning. The Koyambedu police are searching for Sakthi.

