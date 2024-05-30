Police on lookout for youth who murdered man in Koyambedu

The Koyambedu police are searching for a youth for murdering a 42-year-old man in Koyambedu.

The police said M. Arumugam ran a tiffin shop in Koyambedu market. On Wednesday night, he was sleeping outside the shop. S. Sakthi, 22, of Nerkundram, who was inebriated, woke up Arumugam believing him to be his friend. Arumugam abused Sakthi, who hit him on head with a beer bottle. Arumugam was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, and died on Thursday morning. The Koyambedu police are searching for Sakthi.