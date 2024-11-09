Police on lookout for youth who extorted ₹5 lakh from woman

The Valasaravakkam police are investigating a complaint from a 23-year-old woman from Mumbai who was extorted by a youth who befriended her on social media. The police said the victim, a native of Tirunelveli district, was pursuing a postgraduate degree in Mumbai. When she visited her aunt’s house in Valasaravakkam, the youth, who has been identified as Sujith, saw her. He later followed her on social media and began talking to her on video calls. He recorded one of those calls and posted it on social media. The victim transferred ₹5 lakh to him to take down the video. After receiving the money, Sujith refused to delete the video and demanded more money from her. Hence, she lodged a complaint with the Valasaravakkam police. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

