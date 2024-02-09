ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for two-wheeler rider involved in hit-and-run in Kilpauk

February 09, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

One killed, one injured in the accident

The Hindu Bureau

The police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on Millers Road in Kilpauk on Thursday night.

A senior traffic police official said that when S. Baijnath Kumar, of Otteri, and his relative R. Shailesh, of Uttar Pradesh, were walking on Millers Road, a speeding two-wheeler, ridden by K. Vicky, hit them from behind. Baijnath Kumar was killed on the spot, while Mr. Shailesh suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. The motorist abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The Anna Square Traffic Investigation sent the body for a post-mortem. After seizing the two-wheeler, the police filed a case and began the search for Vicky.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US