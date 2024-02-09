GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police on lookout for two-wheeler rider involved in hit-and-run in Kilpauk

One killed, one injured in the accident

February 09, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident on Millers Road in Kilpauk on Thursday night.

A senior traffic police official said that when S. Baijnath Kumar, of Otteri, and his relative R. Shailesh, of Uttar Pradesh, were walking on Millers Road, a speeding two-wheeler, ridden by K. Vicky, hit them from behind. Baijnath Kumar was killed on the spot, while Mr. Shailesh suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. The motorist abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The Anna Square Traffic Investigation sent the body for a post-mortem. After seizing the two-wheeler, the police filed a case and began the search for Vicky.

