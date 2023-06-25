ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for two persons in employment scam

June 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The duo cheated a woman of ₹1 lakh under the pretext of securing her a nurse’s job in Dubai

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police have launched a search for two persons who allegedly cheated a woman of ₹1 lakh under the pretext of securing her a nurse’s job in Dubai.

The police identified the accused as Babu and Arunkumar, who ran a foreign job consultancy office in Saligramam.

A senior police officer said the complainant Devayani, a nursing graduate from Pattukottai in Thanjavur, was job hunting. She became acquainted with Babu and Arunkumar, who assured her a job in Dubai and asked for ₹1 lakh as payment. After she paid them in August last, the duo gave her a forged offer letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ms. Devayani demanded a refund, the duo allegedly threatened her. Based on a complaint made to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a cheating case was filed against the duo on June 20. However, the accused went into hiding and a search is under way, the police officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US