Police on lookout for two persons in employment scam

June 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Virugambakkam police have launched a search for two persons who allegedly cheated a woman of ₹1 lakh under the pretext of securing her a nurse’s job in Dubai.

The police identified the accused as Babu and Arunkumar, who ran a foreign job consultancy office in Saligramam.

A senior police officer said the complainant Devayani, a nursing graduate from Pattukottai in Thanjavur, was job hunting. She became acquainted with Babu and Arunkumar, who assured her a job in Dubai and asked for ₹1 lakh as payment. After she paid them in August last, the duo gave her a forged offer letter.

When Ms. Devayani demanded a refund, the duo allegedly threatened her. Based on a complaint made to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a cheating case was filed against the duo on June 20. However, the accused went into hiding and a search is under way, the police officer added.

