Police on lookout for two men who burgled shop in Triplicane

They stole 20 mobile phones and ₹3.5 lakh in cash

Published - June 30, 2024 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ice House police are searching for two persons who burgled a mobile phone showroom in Triplicane.

The police said K. Surendar Bhansali of Sowcarpet owned the mobile phoned showroom on Big Street in Triplicane. On Saturday night, two persons, who came on a two-wheeler, broke into the shop and stole 20 mobile phones and ₹3.5 lakh in cash from the locker.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Ice House police station collected fingerprints from the crime scene and analysed footage of the closed-circuit television cameras outside the shop to identify the criminals.

