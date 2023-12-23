Police on lookout for two men who attempted to kidnap girl in ICF 

December 23, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Chennai

Two unidentified suspects attempted to abduct a 15-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl on Thursday in Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The victim is a Class VII standard living with her parents in Villivakkam. On Thursday, she was on her way home from school and got down from a bus at the bus stop opposite ICF Hospital. Two men followed her on a bike, and the pillion rider suddenly picked her up. The girl kept hitting them and called for help. A few minutes later, they let go of the girl near New Avadi Road and sped away.

The Traffic police personnel at the junction rushed her to a nearby hospital. Based on a complaint from the victim’s father, the ICF police registered a case and launched a search for the duo.